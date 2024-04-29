Rickshawalas make the most of this election season in A.P.’s Machilipatnam

April 29, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Thanks to the political leaders, many rickshaw pullers engaged in election campaigns seem to be making good money by remodelling their rickshaws into campaign vehicles in Machilipatnam town. They are paid over ₹1,000 per day for the job.

“I don’t earn ₹300 per day by peddling my rickshaw regularly. But during elections, I get good money and can take care of my family,” said rickshaw puller B. Seshu, who was campaigning for a political party. Several rickshaws decorated with party flags, photographs of the contestants, party symbols, and banners were seen at Koneru Centre, Lakshmi Talkies Centre, Batchupeta, and other centres in Machilipatnam.

“Passenger rickshaws used to be in demand in the Krishna district until three decades ago. But now, they have vanished, and flat rickshaws are limited to transporting goods only,” said rickshaw owner Satyanarayana.

“During this election period, political leaders are paying between ₹ 1,000 and ₹1,200 per day. Besides, they are providing three meals a day,” said M. Babu, a rickshaw puller busy in a political party campaign at Revathi Centre.

The decorated rickshaws tag along with the party leaders in their door-to-door campaign. They are also taken around the streets in busy public places as advertisement vehicles.

“We start the election campaign along with the contestants and the party cadres at 7 a.m. and call it a day at 10 p.m.,” P. Adinarayana, who earned about ₹10,000 in the last few days, said with a smile on his face.