Telangana Legislative Council Chairman’s son Gutta Amit joins Congress

Amit was BRS Nalgonda aspirant;People would consider his exit as his father’s exit.

April 29, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
Gutta Amit Reddy, son of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, joins the Congress in the presence of AICC incharge for Telangana Deepa Das Munsi.

In yet another blow to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party, Gutta Amit, son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, joined the Congress on Monday.

He joined in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Deepa Das Munsi, AICC secretary Rohit Chaudhary and Congress leader Rohin Reddy. His entry would be a big blow to the BRS in the Nalgonda district perception-wise since he is the son of Mr. Sukhender Reddy.

Sukender Reddy denies plans to join Congress, says his son ready to enter the LS fray

Mr. Amit was an aspirant for the Nalgonda Parliament seat in the BRS and was denied ticket apparently under the pressure from former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy. The ticket was allotted to Kancharla Krishna Reddy, brother of former BRS MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy.

The war of words between Mr. Jagadish Reddy and Mr. Sukhender Reddy recently indicated that the relations have strained and the BRS in Nalgonda was a divided house. Both the leaders and their followers exchanged words in recent times indicating the growing differences.

Mr. Sukhender Reddy, a former Congress leader, defected to the TRS (now BRS), after being elected as MP. Later, he was elected as MLC and made the Legislative Council Chairman. There was a rumour that Mr. Sukhender Reddy would join the Congress but he remained silent rather than condemning it.

Bickering in parties is quite natural, says Council Chairman

Mr. Sukhender Reddy recently criticised the way the BRS party was being run without creating the structure at the ground level. He also made some unsavoury comments against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, whom he used to defend vehemently when the BRS was in power.

Though the Congress is strong in Nalgonda district, the exit of Mr. Amit Reddy may impact the BRS. People would consider his exit as his father’s exit.

