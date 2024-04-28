April 28, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:11 am IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda are scheduled to address election rallies today (April 28, 2024) as part of their campaigns for the Lok Sabha polls in different parts of Odisha.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.

Mr. Nadda will address a public gathering in Berhampur and meet party workers at Nabarangpur, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty said. Berhampur Lok Sabha seat is expected to witness an intense electoral battle between BJP and BJD candidates, both of whom are turncoats.

In Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in West Delhi parliamentary constituency today. She held her maiden roadshow in Delhi, in Kondli area of East Delhi yesterday, during which she said that Mr. Kejriwal has been arrested because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

Members of the central election committee (CEC) of the Congress, yesterday, urged the party’s leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary seats but left the final decision to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The BJP decided to drop two-time MP from Mumbai North Central parliamentary seat Poonam Mahajan and fielded lawyer Ujjwal Deorai Nikam, who served as the government’s counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, where he claimed that the INDIA bloc planned to have five Prime Ministers in five years if voted to power.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi too addressed poll rallies in Latur, Maharashtra, and Valsad, Gujarat. In Valsad, she said that BJP leaders openly spoke about changing the Constitution and PM Modi was weakening the democracy and attacking the Opposition. She said that the PM’s attack on the Congress over “wealth redistribution” and “inheritance tax” were all his “illogical assumptions to mislead the people”.

