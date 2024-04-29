Lok Sabha polls | Kerala registers 71.27% turnout, show updated figures

April 29, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The voter turnout in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala was updated to 71.27% on April 29. Of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise.

In all, 1,03,02,238 women, 94,75,090 men and 150 transgender voters cast their votes on April 26, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO – Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said.

None of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State registered a turnout higher than in the 2019 edition of the Lok Sabha polls. The Vadakara constituency, which was in the news on account of the delay in winding up the polling, registered the highest voter turnout this time with 78.41%. Pathanamthitta has the lowest at 63.37%.

All northern constituencies barring Ponnani (69.34%) registered a turnout above 70%. In the southern part of the State, all constituencies except Alappuzha (75.05%) logged below-70% turnout.

To compare, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, eight of the 20 constituencies in the State had reported voter turnout above 80%.

In the ‘absentee voters’ category, 1,80,865 votes were cast, while 41,904 postal votes were cast by government officials on election duty.

Voters above 85 years, differently abled persons, COVID-19-affected and individuals engaged in essential services fall in the absentee voter category. Voters who made use of the home voting facility also are included in this category.

Service vote

As many as 8,277 armed forces personnel have cast their votes under the service vote category till April 27, Mr. Kaul said. A total of 57,849 personnel had applied for service vote. These votes will be accepted till the counting of votes begin, Mr. Kaul added.