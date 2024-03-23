BRS names three more candidates for LS polls from Telangana

March 23, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has announced three more candidates for contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, including Secunderabad MLA T. Padmarao Goud for Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency. It has picked up Kancharla Krishna Reddy for Nalgonda seat and Kyama Mallesh for Bhongir.

Party president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the names on Saturday in consultation with the party leaders from the three LS constituencies limits. Although the party leadership was against fielding any of the sitting legislators — MLAs and MLCs — for the Lok Sabha elections initially, it had to change it in case of Secunderbad seat, keeping in mind the changing political equations and desertions.

Mr. Padmarao Goud has been associated with the party from the beginning and he was a Cabinet member during 2014-18 and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly during 2018-23. The BRS won six out of the seven Assembly segments in the Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency limits, but it could win just one seat each in the limits of Nalgonda and Bhongir Parliamentary Constituencies in the recent Assembly elections.

Party MLA from Khairatabad Assembly segment, which falls in the Secunderabad LS Constituency, Danam Nagender has recently switched his loyalties to the ruling Congress and has been named as the ruling party candidate for Secunderabad LS seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already named sitting MP and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy as its candidate one more time.

The BRS now has to name its candidate only for Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency of the 17 LS seats in Telangana.