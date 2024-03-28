GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha election LIVE updates | Filing of nominations for second phase begins

Candidates can file nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 28, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A shopkeeper shows brooches of different political parties on sale ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata on March 27, 2024.

The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls to be held on April 26 was issued by the Election Commission (EC) on behalf of the President early on Thursday.

Candidates can file nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last date for filing nomination papers is April 4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5. 

On the elections front, the Congress on March 27 announced 14 more candidates for the upcoming polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidature of Navneet Rana for the reserved Amravati Lok Sabha seat in its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meanwhile, has decided against contesting the Lok Sabha election, she said on Wednesday, citing the lack of “money to contest” the poll and her inability to meet the “winnability criteria” in southern States. 

To read the updates regarding the polls from March 27, please find the link here. 

Follow The Hindu for more updates on elections from across the country: 

  • March 28, 2024 08:22
    Filing of nominations for first phase LS polls ends in Tamil Nadu, Dayanidhi Maran; Annamalai, file papers

    DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran, A. Raja and State BJP chief K. Annamalai filed their nominations on Wednesday for the Lok Sabha polls and a total of 1,403 candidates have submitted their papers to contest the general election from Tamil Nadu.

    Polling to all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry will be held on April 19 in the first phase. 

    According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, as many as 1,403 candidates have filed nominations. 

    PTI

  • March 28, 2024 08:20
    Stalin comes down heavily on PM Modi for ‘failure to implement poll promises’

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “failure to keep the poll promises” and said the electoral bond scheme was the Himalayan corruption, the biggest scam not only in India but also in the world. 

    Quoting the editorial of The Hindu, he said the BJP had encashed several crores of rupees by misusing the raids conducted by Central agencies. He wondered whether the BJP had done anything beneficial to the country. 

    Read more here.

  • March 28, 2024 08:18
    BJP appoints in-charges, co-in-charges for States and UTs

    The BJP on Wednesday appointed its Lok Sabha poll in-charges and co-in-charges for several States and Union Territories, drafting in some leaders who did not get tickets to fight the elections.

    Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin will be in-charge for Chhattisgarh and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma for Maharashtra, a party statement said.

    Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, Ramesh Bidhuri and Sanjay Bhatia were named as co-incharges for Uttar Pradesh. Both Bidhuri and Bhatia are MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha but were not renominated by the party for the polls. 

    Read more.
  • March 28, 2024 08:16
    Filing of nominations for second phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

    The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday.

    The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President early on Thursday.

    The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4.

    On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all States and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir.

    In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on April 6. 

    Read more.

