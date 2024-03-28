March 28, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls to be held on April 26 was issued by the Election Commission (EC) on behalf of the President early on Thursday.

Candidates can file nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last date for filing nomination papers is April 4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5.

On the elections front, the Congress on March 27 announced 14 more candidates for the upcoming polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidature of Navneet Rana for the reserved Amravati Lok Sabha seat in its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meanwhile, has decided against contesting the Lok Sabha election, she said on Wednesday, citing the lack of “money to contest” the poll and her inability to meet the “winnability criteria” in southern States.

