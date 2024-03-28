Women constitute 50% of NTK’s list yet again; other fronts put up less than 15%

March 28, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - CHENNAI

With the filing of nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coming to a close on Wednesday, three major fronts, led by the DMK, the AIADMK, and the BJP, have together fielded less than 15% of women candidates. The NTK, however, has again fielded women in 20 of the 40 (50%) constituencies.

Of the 12 women candidates fielded by the three fronts, six belong to the BJP-led NDA; five, the DMK-led INDIA; and one, the AIADMK-led alliance. The DMK renominated its general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi and Thamizhachi Thangapandian from Chennai (South). The BJP has fielded Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned from her gubernatorial posts, for Chennai (South).

In Tenkasi (SC), the DMK has fielded Rani Srikumar, a new entrant. The Congress has fielded S. Jothimani in Karur again. R. Sudha of the Mahila Congress will enter the fray for the first time from Mayiladuthurai.

The BJP has fielded actor Radikaa Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar and P. Karthiyayini from Chidambaram (SC). The PMK has fielded three women in the 10 seats that it would contest as part of the NDA. Sowmiya Anbumani is contesting from Dharmapuri, whereas Jyoti Venkatesan and M. Thilagabama will enter the fray from Kancheepuram (SC) and Dindigul respectively. The lone contender from the AIADMK-led alliance is M. Jhansi Rani in Tirunelveli.

The NTK, led by Seeman, has been consistent in giving 50% representation to women in elections. It was in the 2019 Lok Sabha election that it had, for the first time, allotted 20 of the 40 seats to women. In the 2021 Assembly election, Mr. Seeman fielded 117 women for the 234 Assembly constituencies. This election, the party has nominated women for seats including Chennai North, Chennai South, Arakkonam, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Arani, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Perambalur, Chidambaram (SC), Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam (SC), Sivaganga, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Puducherry.

Some notable candidates this time are P. Kaliyammal, who is entering the fray from Mayiladuthurai, and Vidhyarani Veerappan, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, who was with the BJP before joining the NTK recently. She is contesting from Krishnagiri.

Last year, Parliament passed a Constitutional Amendment Act with near unanimity to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies f