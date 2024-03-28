GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin comes down heavily on PM Modi for ‘failure to implement poll promises’

Says electoral bond was the biggest scam not only in India but also in the world

March 28, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - Srivilliputtur

S Sundar
S Sundar
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing a public meeting near Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing a public meeting near Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “failure to keep the poll promises” and said the electoral bond scheme was the Himalayan corruption, the biggest scam not only in India but also in the world.

Addressing a public meeting near here to seek votes for INDIA bloc candidates B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) and Rani Shrikumar (Tenkasi), Mr. Stalin quoted the statement made by Parakala Prabhakar, husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Mr. Prabhakar had said in an interview that the electoral bond scheme was the biggest scam in the world. The BJP, which was involved in unprecedented corruption, was using Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department, and the Central Bureau of Investigation to cover it up. By making autonomous institutions its political partners, the BJP government had caused a doubt whether the country was being run in accordance with the Constitution.

Quoting the editorial of The Hindu, he said the BJP had encashed several crores of rupees by misusing the raids conducted by Central agencies. He wondered whether the BJP had done anything beneficial to the country.

‘A threat to majority’

Mr. Stalin said the reservation policy, introduced by the Justice Party, got shape through the first constitutional amendment, thanks to the efforts of the Dravidian movement and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. “However, the BJP is the biggest threat to social justice and reservation. The BJP government has not provided the reservation as recommended by the Mandal Commission. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pointed out that only 3% of the posts of Secretary in the Central government are occupied by people belonging to the Backward Classes and a fewer people of the Scheduled Castes. Is this not a great injustice being done to the majority people belonging to the BCs and the SCs,” he asked.

The BJP was trying to prevent the oppressed classes from climbing the social ladder by introducing the ‘Kula kalvi’ scheme and reservation for the economically weaker section and destroying the dreams of the poor and the middle class through NEET. “The BJP will never accept the BCs, the SCs/STs, and the MBCs coming up in life,” he said. Hence, the INDIA bloc demanded a caste-based census, but the BJP rejected it. “That is why, we have been saying that the BJP is against not only the minorities but also the majority,” he added.

The Centre, which said it was not behind the increasing prices of fuel and gas cylinders in the past, took credit for reducing them ahead of the election. Having increased the price of cylinders from ₹410 to ₹1,103 in 10 years, the BJP thought the people would not see through its drama. Even after failing to keep its promises, the BJP was coming up with an advertisement of “Modi’s guarantee”. “But his poll promises will have no guarantee and warranty,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.