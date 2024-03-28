March 28, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 26, when 89 constituencies from 13 States will go to the polls.

The process of filing nominations for 88 of these began on March 28. The last date of nominations in Phase 2 is April 4. For the sole seat in Jammu and Kashmir polling in this phase, the scrutiny will be held on April 6.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which are set to commence from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases.

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on April 26, 2024:

Assam: Mangaldoi, Nowgong, Autonomous District, Silchar, Karimganj Bihar: Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka Chhattisgarh: Mahasamund, Kanker, Rajnandgaon Karnataka: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur (SC), Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikara (SC), Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh (SC), Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Narmadapuram, Betul (ST) Maharashtra: Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Yavatmal-Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha Manipur: Outer Manipur Rajasthan: Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Jalore, Rajsamand, Ajmer, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jhalawar-Baran, Banswara Tripura: Tripura East Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat, Meerut, Amroha, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu