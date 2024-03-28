GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna has pistol and rifle, owns property and valuables worth over ₹40.84 crore

The 34-year-old studied BE (Mechanical) at the Bangalore Institute of Technology. He has ₹9.29 lakh in cash, gave a loan of ₹23 lakh to Channamma, and another ₹1.56 crore to his brother Suraj. He is unmarried

March 28, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna (right) with H.D. Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (seated).

Prajwal Revanna (right) with H.D. Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (seated). | Photo Credit: File photo

Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Hassan in Karnataka, possesses assets worth over ₹40.84 crore. This is against around ₹10 crore he had declared in 2019 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

According to his affidavit, submitted along with the nomination papers, in the last five years, he had purchased 35 guntas and then 17.5 guntas of agricultural land at Maragowdanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk. The market value of his immovable properties is over ₹35.40 crore. These include commercial property at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru, Holenarasipur, non-agricultural land at Srirampura in Mysuru taluk, Holenarasipur, and agricultural land in Nelamangala, Holenarasipur and Hassan taluks.

Prajwal Revanna, 34, studied BE (Mechanical) at the Bangalore Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. He is unmarried. He has ₹9.29 lakh in cash, gave a loan of ₹23 lakh to Channamma, and another ₹1.56 crore to his brother Suraj.

He has a pistol worth ₹1.04 lakh, a rifle worth ₹2.68 lakh, 31 cows, and four bullocks. He does not own residential buildings and cars. Besides that, he owes ₹3.04 crore to the government. He has borrowed ₹22 lakh from Anasuya Manjunath, ₹30 lakh from C.N. Puttaswamy Gowda, ₹1 crore from D. Kupendra Reddy, ₹10.5 lakh from Shyla Chandrashekhar, and ₹2 crore from Fiza Developers and Infrastructure.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Janata Dal - Secular

