Filing of nominations for second phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all States and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir

March 28, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on March 28.

The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls— to be held on April 26—was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President early on March 28.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4.

On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all States and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on April 6.

Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be held during this phase. The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20.

Fifteen Assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Thirteen Assembly segments of the constituency will go to the polls on April 26.

The States and Union Territories going to the polls in the second phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, apart from one part of the Outer Manipur seat.

