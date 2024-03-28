GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police officer injured in Arunachal poll violence

A mob pelted stones at security forces after the nomination of a National People’s Party candidate was rejected

March 28, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

A Superintendent of Police was injured on Thursday when a mob pelted stones at the security forces personnel after the returning officer for the Pongchou-Wakka Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh rejected the nomination of a National People’s Party (NPP) candidate.

Bekir Nyorak, the Deputy Commissioner of the Longding district, said SP Dekio Gumja sustained injuries below his left eye during the stone-pelting, requiring two stitches. The security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, he said.

Police said the mob started hurling stones after the candidature of NPP’s Gangdiap Gangsa was rejected during the scrutiny of nominations.

“His nomination was rejected because his resignation as an assistant mineral development officer was not accepted and the case is pending in the (Gauhati) High Court,” Mr. Nyorak told journalists.

Elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on April 19 simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The State has two parliamentary constituencies – Arunachal West held by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal East held by Tapir Gao, both of BJP.

