March 27, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls will end on March 27. However, in Bihar, the last date for filling nominations is Thursday, due to a festival. A total of 102 Parliamentary constituencies in 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Top politicians, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, have filed their nomination papers. Mr. Rijiju is contesting in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, while Ms. Kanimozhi is contesting in the Thoothukudi. Mr. Gogoi will contest in the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

The controversy regarding Congress’s Supriya Shrinate’s now-deleted post containing objectionable remarks about actor Kangana Ranaut continued to dominate the discourse on social media. Ms. Ranaut is going to contest her maiden election from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

