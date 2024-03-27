GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Lok Sabha election live updates | Tejashwi Yadav says understanding over seat sharing in Bihar reached

VBA to announce decision regarding Maha Vikas Aghadi today

March 27, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media on alliance with the Congress and Left, in New Delhi.

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media on alliance with the Congress and Left, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls will end on March 27. However, in Bihar, the last date for filling nominations is Thursday, due to a festival. A total of 102 Parliamentary constituencies in 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Top politicians, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, have filed their nomination papers. Mr. Rijiju is contesting in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, while Ms. Kanimozhi is contesting in the Thoothukudi. Mr. Gogoi will contest in the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

The controversy regarding Congress’s Supriya Shrinate’s now-deleted post containing objectionable remarks about actor Kangana Ranaut continued to dominate the discourse on social media. Ms. Ranaut is going to contest her maiden election from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. 

Track latest updates here:

  • March 27, 2024 07:45
    Arun Govil returns home for a political battle

    BJP candidate from Hapur Lok Sabha constituency Arun Govil during a press conference, in Meerut.

    For months, BJP supporters have been chanting how Narendra Modi has brought Ram home. This week, Meerut is abuzz with praise for the Prime Minister for bringing Arun Govil, the actor who played Ram in a popular television series in the 1980s, home as well by fielding him from his hometown. “Ram is back home for a political battle,” said Rajesh Bansal, a BJP supporter. The transition from a mythological to a political avatar, evokes the memory of N.T. Rama Rao and M.G Ramachandran, was imminent since last month when Mr. Govil played Mr. Modi with gusto in Article 370.

    Read the story here

  • March 27, 2024 07:22
    VBA to announce decision regarding Maha Vikas Aghadi today

    Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will clear its stand on whether to join the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi or not on March 27.

    “The working committee of VBA will hold a meeting on Tuesday night, and our chief Prakash Ambedkar will announce a decision on Wednesday at his home district Akola regarding whether to join hands with the MVA or not,” Siddharth Mokle, chief spokesperson and State vice president of VBA, told reporters.

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

    PTI

  • March 27, 2024 07:16
    In Gujarat, BJP drops nearly 50% of sitting MPs

    In Gujarat, the BJP has dropped more than a dozen sitting MPs, including Ministers Darshna Jordosh and Mahendra Munjapara, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Two Cabinet Ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, whose Rajya Sabha terms end in April, find a place on the candidate list instead.

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 07:15
    RJD, Congress hold talks to iron out differences over seats

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders held talks to sort out the differences that have emerged between the two allies over the seat-sharing arrangements in Bihar.

    Read here

  • March 27, 2024 07:14
    In its seventh list, Congress announces four candidates for Chhattisgarh

    The Congress announced its seventh list of candidates for the ​Lok Sabha polls​. The list has five names — four, including two women candidates, from Chhattisgarh, and one from Tamil Nadu. 

    With these four — Shashi Singh from Surguja, Dr. Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Biresh Thakur from Kanker [all three seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST)] and Devendra Singh Yadav from Bilaspur — the party has now announced all the names from Chhattisgarh that has 11 parliamentary constituencies. 

    Read here

Related Topics

national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / Biju Janata Dal / Rashtriya Janata Dal / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Shiv Sena / Samajwadi Party / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.