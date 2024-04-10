GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates | After Chennai rally, PM Modi shifts focus to Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region

With only ten days to go for polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are conducting several rallies across India to win votes.

April 10, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for the BJP candidates in Chennai on April 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for the BJP candidates in Chennai on April 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

After a massive road show in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign for BJP’s candidates near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.This will be his third public meeting in the Kongu region. He will campaign for Union Minister L. Murugan (Nilgiris constituency), K. Annamalai (Coimbatore) A.P. Muruganandam (Tiruppur), K. Vasantha Rajan (Pollachi) and others.

Also Read: Modi’s Chennai roadshow – yet another reflection of the BJP’s ‘southern push’

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra, has finally sealed its seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha election on April 9. As part of the agreement,Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest in 21 seats, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest 10 seats while the Congress will get 17 seats. 

Meanwhile, the Congress announced the names of six Lok Sabha and 12 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh on April 9. According to the list released by the party, Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy (Visakhapatnam) Vegi Venkatesh (Anakapalle), Lavanya Kavuri (Eluru), Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Narasaraopet), Koppula Raju (Nellore) and Chinta Mohan (Tirupati) will contest the Lok Sabha polls. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began its door-to-door drive under its “Jail ka Jawab Vote se” campaign on April 9 to garner support for arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the withdrawal of 50 companies (each company has around 100 personnel) of CAPFs, mainly drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), from the violence-hit State. The two Lok Sabha seats in the violence-hit State will witness polling on April 19 and April 26. Also read: MHA orders withdrawal of 50 companies of Central forces from Manipur

Here are the live updates.

  • April 10, 2024 07:58
    Bihar | RJD MLAs campaign in support of the Independent candidate in Nawada

    Although there is a direct fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar’s Nawada, the contest may be triangular. The BJP has named Vivek Thakur as its candidate, while the RJD has fielded Shravan Kushwaha. However, things took an unusual turn after two sitting RJD MLAs extended their support to Vinod Yadav, an Independent candidate, instead Mr. Kushwaha.

    Read the story here.
  • April 10, 2024 07:49
    Tamil Nadu | Modi’s Chennai roadshow – yet another reflection of the BJP’s ‘southern push’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on April 9 and April 10 to drum up support for his party in the Lok Sabha election has only reinforced the perception that the BJP is devoting a greater amount of time and energy this time to make inroads into the southern State than in the past.

    This is Mr. Modi’s his seventh trip to Tamil Nadu since February 27.

    Lok Sabha polls | Modi’s Chennai roadshow – yet another reflection of the BJP’s ‘southern push’

    PM Modi Chennai roadshow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu highlights BJP's focus on making inroads in the southern state.

