BJP Minister's picture figures on banner at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Madhya Pradesh; Congress calls it 'human error'

While the Congress termed the goof-up a "human error", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Opposition party had accepted defeat even before the elections.

April 08, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address at the election rally in Dhanora village of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency on April 08. However, a flex was put up on the main stage with the picture of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with all the Congress leaders. Later, the wrong photo was hastily changed. (A video grab of the poster being changed.)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address at the election rally in Dhanora village of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency on April 08. However, a flex was put up on the main stage with the picture of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with all the Congress leaders. Later, the wrong photo was hastily changed. (A video grab of the poster being changed.) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress was left red-faced after a video surfaced on social media, showing a picture of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste on a banner at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla Lok Sabha seat on April 8.

While the Congress termed the goof-up a "human error", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Opposition party had accepted defeat even before the elections.

The purported video showed a picture of Mr. Kulaste on a banner serving as a backdrop of the stage at the rally scheduled later in the day at Dhanora, some 80 km from Seoni district headquarters under the Mandla Lok Sabha seat.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste’s poster put up at Rahul Gandhi’s rally venue

In the video, workers were seen covering the Union Minister's picture with an image of Rajneesh Harvansh Singh, the Congress MLA from the Keolari Assembly seat.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Congress has already accepted defeat by putting up a picture of BJP candidate Kulaste. "This shows the Congress's seriousness. They put up a picture of the BJP candidate instead of their own. They have accepted defeat even before the elections," he said.

Talking to PTI, senior Congress leader K. K. Mishra termed the banner goof-up a "human error". "The BJP has made it a habit to politicise every issue even if it is a human error. We can't say anything about such habits of the BJP," he said.

Mr. Gandhi will address a rally for Congress candidate from Mandla Omkar Singh Markam, a former Minister and sitting MLA from Dindori.

