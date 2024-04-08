GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ahead of LS polls, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign

As part of the campaign, Mr. Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates

April 08, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sandeep Pathak, and Sanjay Singh and party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta address the media at the launch of the ‘Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se’ campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at 206, Rouse Avenue, in New Delhi on April 8.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Sandeep Pathak, and Sanjay Singh and party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta address the media at the launch of the ‘Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se’ campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at 206, Rouse Avenue, in New Delhi on April 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on April 8 launched a "Jail ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MPSandeep Pathak said, "Mr. Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested during the Lok Sabha polls. We are launching the campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and we want you to empower Mr. Kejriwal." As part of the campaign, Mr. Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai asked people to respond to "dictatorship" with their votes.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was released on bail in the same case last week, urged people to recall Kejriwal's face when they go to vote.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress.

The AAP has fielded candidates on four seats— New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.