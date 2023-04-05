HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM in Chennai on April 8 to launch a slew of projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport and flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

April 05, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. At around 3 p.m., Mr. Modi will reach Chennai airport where he will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building (phase- 1) developed at a cost of ₹ 1,260 Crore, according to a release.

Around 4 p.m., he will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. He will flag off the express service between Tambaram and Sengottai.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the 37-Km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of ₹294 crore. This will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in Nagapattinam district. He will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

At the public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai, Mr. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for road projects worth about ₹3,700 crore.

The projects include inauguration of 7.3-km long elevated corridor in Madurai city and 24.4-km long four-lane road of National Highway 785. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of road projects of National Highway-744.

Related Topics

Chennai / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Chennai Airport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.