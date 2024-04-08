GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | On the campaign trail

As candidates go on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign trail in Kerala, ‘The Hindu’ zooms in on the poll frenzy that has gripped the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State in this collection of stories

April 08, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Braving a scorching summer, candidates and party workers from all the battling fronts in Kerala have raised the political temperatures with effervescent electioneering.

Braving a scorching summer, candidates and party workers from all the battling fronts in Kerala have raised the political temperatures with effervescent electioneering. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

With the polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nearing, candidates and political parties in Kerala have been on the campaign trail. Braving a scorching summer, candidates and party workers from all the battling fronts in Kerala have raised the political temperatures with effervescent electioneering.

Polling for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will take place on April 26, 2024. Like in the past General Elections, Kerala will have its elections on a single day, in the second phase of polling of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | Constituency watch

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded heavyweight candidates against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) across the State, sending out a clear message that its alliance within the INDIA bloc holds no importance for the Left coalition in Kerala.

In the Wayanad constituency, a high-profile battle seems to be on the cards with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again contesting from there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Kerala have injected a new dynamic into electioneering for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to further bridge the north-south divide.

Key issues that dominate the poll narrative in Kerala range from the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the complexities of electoral bonds, the ragging incident at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad to man-animal conflicts.

In the 2019 Parliament elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats, with the CPI(M) winning in Alappuzha, the lone seat for the Left Democratic Front.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi distributing election manifesto among residents of the Maravayalm Paniya tribal hamlet, near Kalpetta, in Wayanad district
Lok Sabha elections 2024
In Wayanad constituency, UDF confident of an encore, while LDF and NDA highlight a clutch of issues
E.M. Manoj
UDF candidate N.K. Premachandran.
Lok Sabha 2024 elections
In Kollam, an MP and an MLA bank on past record, a newbie on ‘Modi’s guarantee’
Navamy Sudhish
LDF candidate K.K. Shailaja with a group of women voters near Mokeri.
Kerala
The battle in Vadakara between MLAs may go down to the wire
A S Jayanth
Left Democratic Front candidate V.Joy interacting with voters during his campaign at Kallara junction in Attingal constituency
Kerala
 Close fight in Attingal as candidates roll out their development planks 
S.R. Praveen
United Democratic Front candidate Rajmohan Unnithan during election campaigning in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency.
Lok Sabha Elections
Major fronts play the development card in Kasaragod
C.P.Sajit
UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor interacting with residents of Poovar during a visit to the coastal hamlet.
Lok Sabha Elections
Thiruvananthapuram constituency | Local and national issues to the fore in capital battleground
Sarath Babu George

