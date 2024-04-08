Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Kerala | On the campaign trail

April 08, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

With the polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nearing, candidates and political parties in Kerala have been on the campaign trail. Braving a scorching summer, candidates and party workers from all the battling fronts in Kerala have raised the political temperatures with effervescent electioneering.

Polling for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will take place on April 26, 2024. Like in the past General Elections, Kerala will have its elections on a single day, in the second phase of polling of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded heavyweight candidates against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) across the State, sending out a clear message that its alliance within the INDIA bloc holds no importance for the Left coalition in Kerala.

In the Wayanad constituency, a high-profile battle seems to be on the cards with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again contesting from there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Kerala have injected a new dynamic into electioneering for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to further bridge the north-south divide.

Key issues that dominate the poll narrative in Kerala range from the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the complexities of electoral bonds, the ragging incident at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad to man-animal conflicts.

In the 2019 Parliament elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats, with the CPI(M) winning in Alappuzha, the lone seat for the Left Democratic Front.