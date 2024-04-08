GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

'Modi ki guarantee' means putting all Opposition leaders behind bars after June 4: Mamata

Mr. Modi, while addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri had claimed that while he says "remove corruption", the opposition says "save the corrupt", promising more stringent action against the corrupt after June 4

April 08, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bankura Lok Sabha (LS) constituency candidate Arup Chakraborty, in Bankura on April 8.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bankura Lok Sabha (LS) constituency candidate Arup Chakraborty, in Bankura on April 8. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 8 claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of taking action against the corrupt after June 4 meant that Opposition leaders would be imprisoned post Lok Sabha elections.

Results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections from April 19 to June 1 will be announced on June 4.

Addressing a rally at Bankura, the TMC chief alleged that the National Investigation Agency had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

"The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable," she said.

Mr. Modi, while addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on April 7, had claimed that while he says "remove corruption", the opposition says "save the corrupt", promising more stringent action against the corrupt after June 4.

"Is this how a Prime Minister should speak? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy," she said.

"This is actually 'Modi ki guarantee', putting all opposition leaders in jail after June 4," Ms. Banerjee alleged.

A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on April 6 when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in the Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Ms. Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.