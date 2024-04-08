GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP won’t even touch double digits in South India, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in Kerala

D.K. Shivakumar says he cannot not see any ‘Modi wave’ in South India

April 08, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar campaigning for the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency K. Muraleedharan (also seen) in Kerala on April 8, 2024.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar campaigning for the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency K. Muraleedharan (also seen) in Kerala on April 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not even cross the double-digit mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from South India.

“In South India, there will be a big change. The BJP may not even cross double digits in South India,” he told mediapersons at Angamaly in Ernakulam district of Kerala on April 8 (Monday) after addressing Congress party workers and leaders at the Central election committee office of Benny Behanan, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP protecting Kerala CM, daughter, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Mr. Shivakumar exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will come to power in the Centre. “In Kerala, we are expecting 100% [victory]. The UDF will win all 20 seats. The BJP will not win any seat from the State,” he said.

Stating that this Lok Sabha election would be “a game-changer” for the country, Mr. Shivakumar said he could not see any “Modi wave”, including in Kerala and Karnataka.

“In North India also, I am getting reports that they [BJP] are not going to get more than 200 seats. Hence they are using the machinery, including Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to corner party cadres and Opposition leaders. Still, I believe this is the beginning of their end [BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government],” he said.

‘People seeking change’

The Congress leader alleged that the NDA government failed to deliver on its promises, despite being in power for 10 years. “The people across the country are looking for a change in favour of the INDIA bloc,” he said.

