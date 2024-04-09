GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Chennai today

The Greater Chennai City Police has made elaborate security arrangements given the high-profile visit and campaign

April 09, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister security team checking roadshow Vehicle at Pondy Bazzar on April 8, 2024.

Prime Minister security team checking roadshow Vehicle at Pondy Bazzar on April 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

With campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in high spirits across the country, major political parties are gearing up for the polling day coming up on different dates, in different phases across the States. 

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding rallies and roadshows with its list of star campaigners, the Opposition INDI Alliance, with the Congress at its helm is training its guns at the ruling BJP, targeting the party on the issue of electoral bonds, misuse of autonomous institutions like the ED and the CBI and the arrest of Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. 

Meanwhile, on the campaigning front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a roadshow in Chennai, for which strict arrangements have been made. 

Also, leaving out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from seat-sharing arrangements in J&K, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress party and the National Conference (NC), on Monday announced a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement for J&K and Ladakh. 

Here are the latest updates on the upcoming elections from across the country:

  • April 09, 2024 08:24
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend mega poll rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a mega rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur and a roadshow in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, on Tuesday. 

    Taking to social media on X, Amit Shah said on Monday, “Tomorrow, will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji’s goal of ‘400 paar’. ”Eager to meet the state’s vibrant people,” the tweet added. 

  • April 09, 2024 08:03
    PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Chennai on April 9; strict traffic arrangements in place

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Chennai on April 9 evening and will participate in a roadshow organised to canvas votes for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidates in the heart of the capital city. The Greater Chennai City Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the high-profile visit and campaign. 

    Police said the Prime Minister will fly in a special aircraft from Maharashtra and arrive at 6.05 p.m. in the Chennai Airport. Later, he will travel by a car to T. Nagar. His roadshow will begin at 6.30 p.m. from Panagal Park — which was once a prominent place for public meetings. From there, the roadshow will cross the busiest road — Thiyagaraya road (Pondy Bazaar) — and is expected to conclude around 7.35 p.m. After wrapping up the campaign, his convoy will reach the Raj Bhavan, where he will be staying for the night. 

    Read the whole story here.

