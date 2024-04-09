April 09, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:32 am IST

With campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in high spirits across the country, major political parties are gearing up for the polling day coming up on different dates, in different phases across the States.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding rallies and roadshows with its list of star campaigners, the Opposition INDI Alliance, with the Congress at its helm is training its guns at the ruling BJP, targeting the party on the issue of electoral bonds, misuse of autonomous institutions like the ED and the CBI and the arrest of Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.

Meanwhile, on the campaigning front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a roadshow in Chennai, for which strict arrangements have been made.

Also, leaving out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from seat-sharing arrangements in J&K, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress party and the National Conference (NC), on Monday announced a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement for J&K and Ladakh.

Here are the latest updates on the upcoming elections from across the country: