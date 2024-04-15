GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Hundreds greet PM Modi at his first Mangaluru roadshow

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Manipur on April 15.

April 15, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A section of the crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modis election rally in Mysuru on April 14.

A section of the crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modis election rally in Mysuru on April 14. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Before the 2024 general election is to commence, many political parties are campaigning in several cities through the country. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public at an election rally to be held at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on Monday. Rahul Gandhi will address a mega rally of the United Democratic Front on April 15 at Kozhikode. 

BJP released its manifesto on April 14 titled “Modi ki Guarantee 2024”. The manifesto promises free health coverage upto ₹5 lakh for citizens above 70 years of age, and vows to raise the ceiling for MUDRA loans for small entrepreneurs from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. It also pushes for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and simultaneous elections for Parliament and the State Assemblies, a proposal called ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Here are the latest updates:

  • April 15, 2024 02:02
    Hundreds greet PM Modi at his first Mangaluru roadshow

    Boosting the morale of BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru late on Sunday.

    Hundreds of admirers of Mr. Modi and party workers who gathered on both sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road greeted the PM with flower petals throughout. The roadshow started from Lady Hill around 7.45 p.m. and passed through Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, and PVS Circle to reach Navbharat Circle. It ended around 8.45 p.m.

