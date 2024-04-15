April 15, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST

Before the 2024 general election is to commence, many political parties are campaigning in several cities through the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public at an election rally to be held at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on Monday. Rahul Gandhi will address a mega rally of the United Democratic Front on April 15 at Kozhikode.

BJP released its manifesto on April 14 titled “Modi ki Guarantee 2024”. The manifesto promises free health coverage upto ₹5 lakh for citizens above 70 years of age, and vows to raise the ceiling for MUDRA loans for small entrepreneurs from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh. It also pushes for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and simultaneous elections for Parliament and the State Assemblies, a proposal called ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Here are the latest updates: