GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seizures by enforcement agencies monitoring the poll process cross ₹100 crore mark  

Police department topped the list with seizures worth ₹46.99 crore and Excise department seized goods worth ₹25.70 crore  

April 09, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
File photo of police checking vehicles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Secunderabad Assembly byelection in Hyderabad.

File photo of police checking vehicles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Secunderabad Assembly byelection in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Seizure of cash, liquor and other items by the State and Central enforcement agencies deployed to keep a watch on allurements offered in different forms to voters in the forthcoming elections to Lok Sabha have crossed the ₹100 crore mark since the announcement of poll schedule on March 16.

The State Police, Excise and Commercial Taxes as well as Central agencies like Income Tax and Customs have intensified their vigil resulting in the seizure of cash, liquor and other material worth ₹100.33 crore till Sunday. The State police department topped the list with seizure of cash and other items worth ₹46.99 crore followed by the State Excise department which seized liquor and other allurements worth ₹25.70 crore.

Commercial Taxes department personnel reported a seizure of ₹13.67 crore so far while the amount apprehended by raids/interception by the Income Tax personnel was pegged at ₹8.86 crore. The Customs department (₹3.58 crore), Enforcement Directorate (₹1.25 crore) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (₹25.91 lakh) also contributed their share in the seizures, according to officials.

Offer of freebies like laptops, cookers and sarees continues to be reported from different parts of the State with officials seizing items worth ₹7.04 crore since the announcement of the election schedule. The enforcement agencies have foiled efforts to distribute precious metals like gold and silver in some areas with items worth ₹10.33 crore seized during the period. Drugs and other narcotics worth ₹16.49 crore have been seized so far.

With the poll date more than a month away, officials are exuding confidence of more seizures in the coming days as the election campaign reaches its peak.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.