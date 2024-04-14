April 14, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto in New Delhi on April 14 in the presence of party president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders.

Here are the key highlights of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Sankalp Patra" for the 2024 parliamentary polls:

Key highlights