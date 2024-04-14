GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hundreds greet Prime Minister at his first Mangaluru roadshow

BJP candidate for DK constituency Capt. Brijesh Chowta and candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary accompanied the PM

April 14, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle during the election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle during the election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd at the election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd at the election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Boosting the morale of BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru late on Sunday.

Hundreds of admirers of Mr. Modi and party workers who gathered on both sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road from Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) to Rashtra Kavi Manjeshwar Govinda Pai Circle (erstwhile Navbharat Circle) greeted the PM with flower petals throughout. The roadshow started from Lady Hill around 7.45 p.m. and passed through Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, and PVS Circle to reach Navbharat Circle. It ended around 8.45 p.m.

Mr. Modi arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Mysuru at about 7 p.m.

The PM garlanded the statue of Brahmashree Narayana Guru at Lady Hill before starting the show. The BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Captain Brijesh Chowta and the candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary accompanied the Prime Minister on the open vehicle. Holding the party symbol lotus, Mr. Modi and the two candidates waved at the people.

BJP party workers celebrating during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday.

BJP party workers celebrating during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Traditional tiger dancers were among those who had performed during the roadshow. Team members of a Bhajana troupe conducted Bhajans and ‘Bhajana kunita’ (dance) along the route of the show. Many party workers and admirers walked along the cavalcade from Lady Hill to Navbharat Circle shouting slogans in favour of Mr. Modi and India.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the show. People started gathering on the M.G. Road by about 5 p.m.

This was the first roadshow of Mr. Modi in Mangaluru though he had visited the city earlier to campaign for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Lok Sabha / politics / state politics / political parties / Bharatiya Janata Party / police / security measures

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.