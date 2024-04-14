Hundreds greet Prime Minister at his first Mangaluru roadshow

April 14, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Boosting the morale of BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru late on Sunday.

Hundreds of admirers of Mr. Modi and party workers who gathered on both sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road from Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) to Rashtra Kavi Manjeshwar Govinda Pai Circle (erstwhile Navbharat Circle) greeted the PM with flower petals throughout. The roadshow started from Lady Hill around 7.45 p.m. and passed through Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, and PVS Circle to reach Navbharat Circle. It ended around 8.45 p.m.

Mr. Modi arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Mysuru at about 7 p.m.

The PM garlanded the statue of Brahmashree Narayana Guru at Lady Hill before starting the show. The BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Captain Brijesh Chowta and the candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary accompanied the Prime Minister on the open vehicle. Holding the party symbol lotus, Mr. Modi and the two candidates waved at the people.

Traditional tiger dancers were among those who had performed during the roadshow. Team members of a Bhajana troupe conducted Bhajans and ‘Bhajana kunita’ (dance) along the route of the show. Many party workers and admirers walked along the cavalcade from Lady Hill to Navbharat Circle shouting slogans in favour of Mr. Modi and India.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the show. People started gathering on the M.G. Road by about 5 p.m.

This was the first roadshow of Mr. Modi in Mangaluru though he had visited the city earlier to campaign for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.