GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI orders probe into alleged attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy

Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on Chief Minister Jagan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra and road show in Vijayawada

April 14, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets an injury on his left eye after a stone throwing incident during his Bus Siddam Yatra In Vijayawada, on April 13, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets an injury on his left eye after a stone throwing incident during his Bus Siddam Yatra In Vijayawada, on April 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the issue of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy getting injured came to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 13, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was told to send a detailed report on the incident, and the persons responsible for the attack.

Mr. Meena told The Hindu on Sunday that, “As per the directions of the ECI, I had spoken to the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police in the night and asked him to send a report on the incident in a day and to try to identify the miscreants as soon as possible.”

Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on Chief Minister Jagan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra and road show in Vijayawada between 8 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, as part of his campaign for the ensuing general elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.