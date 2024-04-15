GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP manifesto a blueprint of a new, better India: Yogi Adityanath

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto — 'Sankalp Patra' — prioritising development and welfare

April 15, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference, at BJP headquarters in Lucknow on April 15, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference, at BJP headquarters in Lucknow on April 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 15 described the BJP's election manifesto as "a blueprint of a new and better India".

He added that the citizens of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of making India developed and self-reliant.

Also Read | Need a ‘strong government’: PM Modi at BJP manifesto launch

"Modi's guarantee means taking forward the concept of developed India through self-reliant India with the spirit of development of all sections of people without discrimination," the Chief Minister said at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow.

A manifesto where inclusivity takes centre stage

"This resolution declares a decisive war against corruption. It is based on Modi's guarantees. This is the first general election in which a feeling of confidence about the results is being seen across the country because people have faith in Modi ji's guarantee," he said.

Mr. Yogi said the party's manifesto was released on the anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar because "youth, women, poor and farmers are the priorities" of the BJP.

"The country's ambition is Modi ji's mission. This country has faith in Modi's guarantee. His guarantee is a symbol of public trust," he said.

Simultaneous elections and UCC gain prominence in BJP’s to-do list

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto — 'Sankalp Patra' — on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with the Prime Minister pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

