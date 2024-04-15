Airport, railway and port infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada will be modernised, says Prime Minister on X

April 15, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the infrastructure related to Mangaluru International Airport, the railway stations, and port sector in Mangaluru will be modernised in the coming days.

In a series of Kannada and English posts on X following his roadshow in Mangaluru late on Sunday night, Mr. Modi said in the last decade the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has done several projects in Dakshina Kannada covering sectors namely transport, port, fishing, power, and health in addition to empowerment of the fisher community. Changes in the economic policies have greatly benefited people of Mangaluru region, who are known for their entrepreneurship skill, he said.

“The projects, which I inaugurated and those for which I laid the foundation stones in the region recently, will boost the quality of life of local residents. This applies to the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas supply pipeline too,” he said.

In the third term, Mr. Modi said the government will work on improving the education sector. There is a need to further improve healthcare facilities in coastal Karnataka. The government will give more impetus to blue revolution, which will boost the fisheries sector. Similarly tourism sector will be improved to make people visit coastal Karnataka.

The Prime Minister said the BJP manifesto released on Sunday has several interesting points that will boost the development of Mangaluru, especially with regard to ‘ease of living’ from urban development. The vision presented in fisheries sector will transform coastal economy, he said.

Thanking the people of Dakshina Kannada for the overwhelming response to his Mangaluru roadshow, Mr. Modi said the region has a strong bond with the party. Due to good governance ideology and efforts put in for preserving and celebrating ancient culture, people of the region continue to vote for the BJP, he said.

Congress is dividing people

People of Dakshina Kannada will not vote for the Congress which, he alleged, was immersed in vote-bank politics and dividing people. The Congress government in Karnataka is into factionalism, looting public money and stalling development. The State government has no understanding of Karnataka culture, Mr. Modi posted.