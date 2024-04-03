Battle for Dravidian homeland | Infographics

April 03, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

Tamil Nadu is among the 22 States and Union Territories that will elect members to the 19th Lok Sabha in a single phase of polling on April 19, 2024. It is among the 21 States and Union Territories in the country that are to face polling in the first phase. Votes polled are to be counted on June 4, after the completion of the total seven phases of polling across India.

In the year 2019, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance registered a sweeping win in 38 constituencies out of the total 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK won in one constituency at Theni.

During the previous General Election in 2019, Dharmapuri constituency showed the maximum enthusiasm in exercising the voting right and recorded the highest polling percentage of 82.41%.

On the downside, all the three constituencies in the capital city were among the top five constituencies that registered lower polling percentage. Chennai South recorded the lowest polling percentage of 57.07%.

In terms of voter turnout, Sriperumbudur registered the highest in 2019 with 23,58,526 votes while Nagapattinam (SC) recorded the lowest at 13,38,459 votes.

P. Velusamy of the DMK who won in Dindigul constituency had the highest vote margin of 5,38,972 votes and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan secured the lowest vote margin of 3,219 votes.

A total of 21 incumbents belonging to the INDIA bloc have been renominated across Tamil Nadu. They include Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukudi), Su. Venkatesan (Madurai), S. Jothimani (Karur), T.R. Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and Thamizhachi Thangapandian (Chennai South).

It is a direct face-off among the DMK, AIADMK and BJP candidates in 10 constituencies including Coimbatore, Chennai North, Chennai South, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Nilgiris (SC), Tenkasi (SC), Perambalur and Pollachi.

Six constituencies in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for big fights.

In Chennai South, it is a three-cornered fight among the incumbent MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK), J. Jayavardhan (AIADMK) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP). At Coimbatore, BJP state president K. Annamalai, Singai G. Ramachandran (AIADMK) and Ganapathi P. Rajkumar (DMK) are facing the polls.

Similarly, in Virudhunagar, it is a battle among the incumbent MP B. Manickam Tagore (Congress), Vijaya Prabhakaran (DMDK) and Radikaa Sarathkumar (BJP).