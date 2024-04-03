Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu | Constituency watch

April 03, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Tamil Nadu is among the 22 States and Union Territories that will elect members to the 19th Lok Sabha in a single phase of polling on April 19, 2024. It is among the 21 States and Union Territories in the country that are to face polling in the first phase. Votes polled are to be counted on June 4, after the completion of the total seven phases of polling across India.

A total of 21 incumbents belonging to the INDIA bloc have been renominated across Tamil Nadu. They include Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukudi), Su. Venkatesan (Madurai), S. Jothimani (Karur), T.R. Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and Thamizhachi Thangapandian (Chennai South).

It is a direct face-off among the DMK, AIADMK and BJP candidates in 10 constituencies including Coimbatore, Chennai North, Chennai South, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Nilgiris (SC), Tenkasi (SC), Perambalur and Pollachi.

In this collection of stories, The Hindu delves deep into the details of electorate, top contestants, election results of the previous poll and key issues faced by each of the key constituencies in Tamil Nadu.