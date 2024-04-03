GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu | Constituency watch

This folder contains a collection of stories on key constituencies in Tamil Nadu that are set to elect their representatives to the Parliament

April 03, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Tamil Nadu is among the 22 States and Union Territories that will elect members to the 19th Lok Sabha in a single phase of polling on April 19, 2024. It is among the 21 States and Union Territories in the country that are to face polling in the first phase. Votes polled are to be counted on June 4, after the completion of the total seven phases of polling across India.

A total of 21 incumbents belonging to the INDIA bloc have been renominated across Tamil Nadu. They include Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukudi), Su. Venkatesan (Madurai), S. Jothimani (Karur), T.R. Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and Thamizhachi Thangapandian (Chennai South).

It is a direct face-off among the DMK, AIADMK and BJP candidates in 10 constituencies including Coimbatore, Chennai North, Chennai South, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Nilgiris (SC), Tenkasi (SC), Perambalur and Pollachi.

In this collection of stories, The Hindu delves deep into the details of electorate, top contestants, election results of the previous poll and key issues faced by each of the key constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Theni Lok Sabha constituency candidates (from left) Thanga Tamilselvan (DMK), T.T.V. Dhinakaran (AMMK), V.T. Narayanasamy (AIADMK) and J. Madhan (NTK). File photos
Lok Sabha Elections
A battle between a mentor, a former protege and others in Theni
L Srikrishna
The lack of water harvesting schemes to support agriculture has been a persistent issue for the voters in the constituency. File
POLL BUGLE
Lok Sabha polls | Battle lines drawn for a three-cornered fight in the Vanniyar belt in Dharmapuri
P.V. Srividya
Interior view of the Perarignar Anna Handloom Silk Park in Kancheepuram district
CONSTITUENCY WATCH
Lok Sabha polls | DMK sitting pretty in Kancheepuram where civic issues remain
R. Srikanth
A view of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at Neyveli in Cuddalore district.
Lok Sabha Elections
Farm land acquisition, industrial pollution key issues in Cuddalore
S. Prasad
Political party flags and other election campaign material are on sale at a shop in Tiruchi on March 30, 2024
POLL BUGLE
Lok Sabha Polls | Stakes high for MDMK as party scion tests political fortunes in Tiruchi
S.Ganesan
Lok Sabha Elections
Battle for Dravidian homeland | Infographics
The Hindu Bureau

