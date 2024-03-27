GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s Radikaa is richest among candidates of major political parties vying for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat

As per her affidavit, the actor-turned-politician has movable assets worth ₹27 crore and immovable assets amounting to ₹26 crore.

March 27, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:02 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar addressing a poll campaign on Sunday.

Virudhunagar BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar addressing a poll campaign on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Handout

BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar has emerged as the richest among the candidates of major political parties who have filed their nominations for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

As per her affidavit the actor-turned-politician has movable assets worth ₹27 crore and immovable assets amounting to ₹26 crore. She possesses 750 grams of gold and 5 kg of silver articles. She has cited ₹14 crore of bank loan and ₹6.5 crore of GST and Income Tax, as liabilities. The movable assets include ₹59-lakh-worth Audi car, investment in various companies and shares.

Radhika Sarathkumar says she is confident of victory; hails Modi for his courage, honesty in public life

She has also stated that her husband Sarathkumar has movable and immovable assets totalling to ₹29.8 crore, 300 gms gold, 4 kg silver and ₹10-lakh worth diamonds. He too has ₹19 crore bank dues and ₹8.48 crores of GST and IT, as liabilities.

Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore.

Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The two-time sitting MP of the constituency and Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore, in his affidavit, has stated that he has movable assets of ₹11 lakh, including a vehicle worth ₹1.70 lakh and that of his wife as ₹73 lakh. His immovable assets, properties in Madurai, Chennai and Sivaganga, amounts to ₹2 crore. He has a housing loan of ₹88 lakh. He owns 80 gms of gold, while his spouse has 1,160 gms of gold, ₹73.50 lakh worth movable assets and ₹3 crore of immovable assets. He has declared his advocate profession and law consultancy as sources of income.

The DMDK alliance candidate and son of actor Vijayakanth, Vijaya Prabhakaran, has disclosed ₹11.38 crore of movable assets, including a BMW car and two other vehicles. He has also shown ₹6.57 crore worth immovable assets. He has stated that he has 192 gms of gold and 560 gms of silver. He has furnished ₹12.8 crore as liabilities. Business and interest from bank has been shown as sources of income.

DMDK candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran.

DMDK candidate Vijaya Prabhakaran. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

His mother, Premalatha Vijayakant, has ₹6.49 crore of movable assets, ₹48.99 crore of immovable assets, 1,540 gm of gold and 1,050 gm of silver.

The Naam Tamilar Party has fielded a 26-year-old doctor S. Kaushik. He has movable assets worth ₹Rs. 9.4 lakhs and does not have any immovable assets or liabilities.

Except for the sitting MP, the other three candidates do not have any criminal cases pending against them. The MP has one pending criminal case against him in which he has been charged for being member of an unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / political candidates / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

