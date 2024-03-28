GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Lok Sabha polls 2024 | 5 key constituencies to watch out for in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | 5 key constituencies to watch out for in Tamil Nadu
| Video Credit: Thamodharan B.

Which are the big battle constituencies in the State?

March 28, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

Intense campaigning is on for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Candidates have filed their nominations and hit the ground. 

With political parties announcing their candidates for all 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, a clear picture has emerged about constituencies that will witness the big battles.

Surprisingly this time, the AIADMK has fielded many new faces. The DMK has retained ten of its sitting MPs, including some heavyweights. Interestingly, it is the BJP-led NDA which has fielded several heavyweights.

In the INDIA bloc, the DMK is fielding candidates in 22 seats in its symbol, followed by the Congress which is contesting 9 seats in Tamil Nadu. The CPI, CPI (M) and VCK are fielding two candidates each. The IUML and MDMK are entering the fray in one constituency each.

The AIADMK is entering the fray in 33 seats on its two leaves symbol. The DMDK will field five candidates and Pudiya Tamilagam in one seat. 

In the NDA, the BJP is fielding candidates in 23 seats on its lotus symbol, followed by the PMK in ten constituencies, the Tamil Maanila Congress in three seats, the AMMK in two seats and one seat is being contested by an independent candidate.  

We look at five key constituencies that could face intense battles - Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Dharmapuri.

We also look at some interesting battles in other constituencies.

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: Thamodharan B.

