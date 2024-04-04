April 04, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to trailblaze the NDA’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar on April 4. Mr. Modi will address his first rally in the state since the announcement of the elections.

Meanwhile, former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is set to file nomination papers on April 4. Mr. Yadav, who recently joined the Congress, seemed adamant about throwing his hat in the ring for Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha seat, where ally RJD’s candidate Bima Bharti filed her nomination papers.

The Congress said it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two. The Congress has dropped Mr. Nirupam’s name from the list of star campaigners.

