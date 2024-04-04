GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | PM Modi to campaign in Bihar' Jamui on April 4

Opposition wants the Prime Minister to be held accountable for the alleged failures of his government, especially with respect to Bihar.

April 04, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gatherings at a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gatherings at a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections  | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to trailblaze the NDA’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar on April 4. Mr. Modi will address his first rally in the state since the announcement of the elections.

Also Read: All you need to know about VVPAT

Meanwhile, former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is set to file nomination papers on April 4. Mr. Yadav, who recently joined the Congress, seemed adamant about throwing his hat in the ring for Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha seat, where ally RJD’s candidate Bima Bharti filed her nomination papers.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates - April 3

The Congress said it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two. The Congress has dropped Mr. Nirupam’s name from the list of star campaigners. 

Follow The Hindu’s live updates here:

  • April 04, 2024 08:12
    “Mathura election between Pravasi and Brijwasi”: Mukesh Dhangar

    Taking a dig at BJP’s actor turned politician Hema Malini, Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar said that the Lok Sabha election in Mathura is the fight between “Pravasi (migrant) and Brijwasi”.

    Earlier on April 3, Congress nominated Dhangar from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. “This election is between ‘Pravasi’ (migrants) and ‘Brijwasi’... This is the fight of the families of Brij,” Mr. Dhangar said.

    Emphasising his commitment to getting the Yamuna River clean, he said, “Tomorrow, when the prayers are offered to the River Yamuna, I will make a firm resolution that I will not move from the banks of Yamuna till it is cleaned, no matter how many years I have to sit there. I don’t have any competition against anyone.

    - ANI

