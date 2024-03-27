GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai files nomination for Coimbatore constituency

Mr. Annamalai said the BJP was confident of securing the Coimbatore seat, and the problems faced by people of the city would then be taken up in Parliament

March 27, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai filing his nomination papers on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to contest from the Coimbatore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai filing his nomination papers on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to contest from the Coimbatore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

T.N. BJP president and the party’s candidate for the Coimbatore constituency K. Annamalai, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Accompanied by Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP district general secretary J. Ramesh, Mr. Annamalai submitted his papers to Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Annamalai said the the BJP was confident of winning more than 400 seats across the country this year, and this would include the representative from Coimbatore. “We will stand by the people of Coimbatore and work for its people,” he said.

The DMK and the AIADMK have joined hands to fight the BJP, he claimed and said: “Our fight is against those stopping ( Coimbatore’s) development, selling ganja...the incumbent MP of Coimbatore has not taken up, in Parliament, the problems faced by Coimbatore industries.”

Asked about the remarks of AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran who said that Mr. Annamalai was not a son of the soil, Mr. Annamalai said that he had come to Coimbatore in 2002 to study engineering, and his wife was from Coimbatore. People from different parts of the State have set up industries here, he said. “We don’t talk about minorities or the majority here. Coimbatore is at risk of being targeted by fundamentalists and extremists, and the State and Central governments should protect all people here,” he added.

Mr. Annamalai is up against AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran and DMK’s B. Rajkumar, popularly known as Ganapathi Rajkumar.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.