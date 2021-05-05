The Hindu CSDS-Lokniti Post-Poll Survey 2021

Here are a series of stories by CSDS-Lokniti explaining how Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, and their electoral candidates performed across the country in the now-concluded Assembly Elections.

The “local” was of utmost importance in the decision-making of voters in the Assembly elections, according to a special post-poll survey conducted by the Lokniti-CSDS for The Hindu. Each of the surveyed States had specific local variables that swayed and determined the choices of the respondents. Clearly, the voters were determining their electoral choice for State and national elections distinctly.

The Hindu has publish a series of articles explaining the verdicts in the four States — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam — and the Union Territory of Puducherry that went to the polls in March-April 2021. The team which led this study included Sanjay Kumar, former Director, CSDS and Co-Director, Lokniti; Suhas Palshikar, Co-Director, Lokniti; and Sandeep Shastri, National Coordinator, Lokniti.

Also read: What was the methodology used?

