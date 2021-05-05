What post-poll numbers tell us about the elections, and how our politics is evolving | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

We’ll go over some aspects of the voter data that we have, both from the CSDS poll as well as from the research that our data team here at The Hindu has done

We recorded this episode to coincide with a series of articles that we will carry in The Hindu over the course of this week explaining the verdicts in the four States — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam — and the Union Territory of Puducherry that went to the polls in March-April 2021.

These articles are part of post-poll survey done by the polling and research organisation, Lokniti-CSDS that tracks the specificities in each State that shaped the result. These post-poll surveys have been a feature of our recent election coverage and allow us to reflect on the data and piece together a larger trajectory of how politics in the country is evolving.

You can read more from that series, which started on May 4, here. But over the course of the conversation today we’ll go over some aspects of the voter data that we have, both from the CSDS poll as well as from the research that our data team here at The Hindu has done and we hope it’ll help you go beyond the headlines of the recently concluded elections.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu