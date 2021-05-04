CSDS-LOKNITI SURVEY | Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | The impact of social factors

Compared to the 2016 election, a higher proportion of male voters favoured the DMK-led alliance   | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Factors like gender, class, education and location played an important role in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, indicates the Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey.

Compared to the 2016 election, a higher proportion of male voters favoured the DMK-led alliance. There was an increase of 12 % points in men voting for them. Even among women voters, there was a marginal increase of 1% in support. The AIADMK-led alliance, too, despite getting a smaller share of women votes as compared to its rival, registered an increase.

Women voters

Data indicate that the women vote has shifted from the other towards the AIADMK-led alliance, enhancing its share of women voters despite the absence of of Jayalalitha.

However, the DMK alliance has improved its vote share among the non-literates and those with limited access to education. The AIADMK alliance was able to hold on to voters who are matric pass and those with access to college education.

Location, economic class

The DMK alliance performed much better in towns, increasing its share by 9% points. There was not much of a difference in the rural votes for both alliances.The AIADMK alliance improved its vote share among voters living in cities by garnering 7% more votes than in 2016.

Poorer voters shifted allegiance to the DMK-led front substantially. In small towns and cities, the DMK alliance was well ahead Among the middle classes, too, the DMK alliance did better, adding to the above reasons for a comprehensive victory.

