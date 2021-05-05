Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Methodology of post-poll survey

All analysis here has been presented on the weighted data set.

The findings presented here are from post-poll surveys conducted in Tamil Nadu by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. The survey was conducted April 7 to April 20 in the State among 4354 voters at 160 polling stations in 40 assembly constituencies. The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling. The Assembly Constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled constituencies were selected using the systematic random sampling method. Within each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the systematic random sampling method. Of these 40, 25 interviews were targeted. The interviews of electors were conducted face-to-face at their homes after voting had taken place in their area.

In order to ensure representativeness and correct for underrepresentation of key demographics, the achieved raw sample has been weighted by gender, religion, locality, and caste group based on Census 2011 data. The final data set has also been weighted by the actual vote shares secured by the major parties and fronts that contested the elections. All analysis here has been presented on the weighted data set.

THE TEAM THAT CONDUCTED THE SURVEY: The survey was coordinated and supervised by Dr P. Ramajayam, D. Kirubanithi (Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli), Dr Gladston Xavier and Paul K. Nathan (Loyola College, Chennai), Benisha Catherin (Program manager, Glo Foundation) and Mercy Pious (Independent development consultant).