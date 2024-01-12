Odisha: Jagannath Temple’s heritage corridor set to be inaugurated

January 12, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

On January 6, when secretaries of Odisha’s government departments met to review the progress of various development projects, a unanimous decision was made to prioritise the dedication of the heritage corridor, known as Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalp, around Puri’s Jagannath Temple. The 75-metre space encircling the 12th century Jagannath Temple complex is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 17. The amenities created include washrooms and a circumambulatory path.

The government has spent ₹203.14 crore for this, in addition to the ₹405.27 crore for the acquisition of land, which included houses. The residents were convinced that the acquisition was for the ‘greater good’.

The State Cabinet recently approved the allocation of ₹155 crore to bring in people from across the country for the inauguration scheduled for January 17.

The Patnaik government, in June 2023, earmarked ₹4,224.22 crore for the ‘Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture’ scheme that aims to transform Puri’s infrastructure and develop the periphery of the Jagannath Temple.

A sum of ₹1,500 crore has been promised by the State for the renewal of temples in all 30 districts. Among the projects is the ₹700-crore beautification of the Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar.

Last year, the Odisha government announced to new scheme, ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’, allotting another ₹4,200 crore for infrastructure development. According to sources, close to 50% of this budget will be spent on temples alone.