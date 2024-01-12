Rajasthan: Govind Dev and Beneshwar Dham temples to be developed on a grand scale

January 12, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

In Rajasthan, the historic Govind Dev temple (in pic) in Jaipur and the Beneshwar Dham temple, venerated by tribals in Dungarpur district, are proposed to be developed on a grand scale to attract devotees and promote them as important religious centres. In March 2023, at a debate on the State budget at the Assembly, the then Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced development packages for the two temples.

The Govind Dev temple was constructed by the erstwhile royal family in 1890; an idol of Krishna, crafted in black marble, and that of Radha, were brought from Vrindavan. Built in the ‘haveli’ style, the temple, carved in redstone, contains exquisite inscriptions and has unique architecture with castle-like gates.

Gehlot had proposed to develop the Govind Dev temple at ₹100 crore, on the lines of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor in Ujjain. A detailed project report is now being prepared, but the new BJP government is yet to make its stand clear amid indications that it may formulate its own plan for the temple’s renovation.

The Beneshwar Dham temple, famous for housing the revered swayambhu or self-created shivling , is located on the delta at the confluence of Som and Mahi rivers. An identical amount of ₹100 crore was sanctioned for its development, which includes a gaushala, parking facility, and police post.