The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the subject of heated debate, is set to be inaugurated on January 22. And likewise, on January 17, the heritage corridor around the Puri Jagannath temple will be inaugurated. As cultural resources are repurposed for a new Hindu political order, we bring to you stories from around the country of a drive, worth crores, to renovate temples or build new ones, by political parties across the spectrum. They include the renovation of Madhava temples in Uttar Pradesh, the Thirunelli temple in Kerala and the Kalighat temple in West Bengal.
- The great temple revival
- Kashmir: Amarnath shrine will soon be more accessible
- Odisha: Jagannath Temple’s heritage corridor set to be inaugurated
- Bihar: Viraat Ramayan Temple will be reminiscent of Angkor Wat
- Assam: Batadrava satra to turn into a tourist attraction
- Telangana: Narasimha Swamy temple gets a makeover with a little help from a movie set designer
- West Bengal: Kalighat temple to be restored by the Reliance Foundation
- Haryana: Kurukshetra to be turned into a spiritual hub
- Rajasthan: Govind Dev and Beneshwar Dham temples to be developed on a grand scale
- Chhattisgarh: part of the Mata Kaushalya Mandir will resemble the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
- Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur’s submerged temples to be revived
- Karnataka: scores of temples restored through PPP
- Uttar Pradesh: Madhava temples to be restored
- Kerala: the Thirunelli temple is being renovated
