This story is part of
The great temple revival | A package
The Ram Temple, Ayodhya
Work on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on in full swing ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

The great temple revival

Varghese K. George
Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

Kashmir: Amarnath shrine will soon be more accessible

Peerzada Ashiq
A worker carves a stone sculpture for the parikrama around the Jagannath temple, Puri

Odisha: Jagannath Temple’s heritage corridor set to be inaugurated

Satyasundar Barik
Construction of the Viraat Ramayan Temple is underway in Bihar’s East Champaran.

Bihar: Viraat Ramayan Temple will be reminiscent of Angkor Wat

Amit Bhelari
A sadhu paints his body like Lord Siva on the occasion of the Ambubachi festival at Kamakhya temple, Guwahati.

Assam: Batadrava satra to turn into a tourist attraction

Rahul Karmakar
The massive 14.5-acre temple complex of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana.

Telangana: Narasimha Swamy temple gets a makeover with a little help from a movie set designer

Serish Nanisetti
Kali Temple, Kalighat.

West Bengal: Kalighat temple to be restored by the Reliance Foundation

Shiv Sahay Singh
Birla Mandir at Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Haryana: Kurukshetra to be turned into a spiritual hub

Vikas Vasudeva
Govind Dev temple in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: Govind Dev and Beneshwar Dham temples to be developed on a grand scale

Mohammed Iqbal
Mata Kaushalya Mandir, Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh: part of the Mata Kaushalya Mandir will resemble the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Shubhomoy Sikdar
The ancient temples in Bilaspur that get submerged under the waters of Govind Sagar Lake.

Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur’s submerged temples to be revived

Vikas Vasudeva
Sri Malleshwara Temple at Murundi in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district.

Karnataka: scores of temples restored through PPP

R. Krishnakumar 
The sanctum sanctorum will be renovated and a granite pavement laid from the temple to the Papanashini River

Kerala: the Thirunelli temple is being renovated

E.M. Manoj,U. Hiran
Inside the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh: Madhava temples to be restored

Mayank Kumar
The State government is also constructing a Jagannath Temple in Digha at over ₹100 crore

January 12, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Kali Temple, Kalighat.

Kali Temple, Kalighat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The West Bengal government, under Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, has often mixed religion with politics; and it has lapped up every opportunity to restore and construct temples. Banerjee has reiterated that her government has taken more steps to build temples than the BJP.

At the Bengal Global Business Summit held in November 2023, Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced that the Reliance Foundation has taken up an ambitious project to restore and renovate the famous Kalighat temple in Kolkata.

The West Bengal government is also constructing a Jagannath Temple in Digha in the State’s Purba Medinipur district at over ₹100 crore on a 20-acre plot. The temple, about 65 metres high, is expected to house marble idols of Jagannath, Subhadra, and Balaram.

