Karnataka: scores of temples restored through PPP

January 12, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage (DAMH) in Karnataka has chosen a public- private-partnership model for the restoration of historically significant temples and monuments. Touted as being one-of-its-kind in the country, the project was launched 20 years ago; DAMH has tied up with Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust, whose objective is to identify monuments that are dilapidated and restore them to their original glory.

“Every year about 15 to 20 monuments and temples are identified based on their architectural importance and significance. DAMH releases ₹10 lakh for the repair and restoration of each monument. The Trust pitches in with a matching grant, while the local community also contributes — whether through labour or other means — so they get a sense of ownership,” says A. Devaraj, commissioner, DMAH.

So far, some 200 monuments — mainly temples — across 25 districts in Karnataka have been restored for ₹35.37 crore following the principles stipulated by the Archaeological Survey of India. “While they may not make national headlines, the restoration means a lot to the local community as these monuments are symbols of the living heritage of the villages,” says Devaraj.