Qualcomm’s Snapdragon For India event is scheduled to take place on July 30 in Delhi, where the company has promised to make two major announcements on the day.

Also Read:Qualcomm and Microsoft unveil the Snapdragon Dev Kit for next-gen AI PCs

India is a key location for the electronics giant, where it also runs a Qualcomm Design in India Program (QDIP).

Also Read:Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre

“Our India offices specialize in wireless modem and multimedia software, DSP and embedded applications, and digital media networking solutions. Here, we are redefining the mobile experience and enabling new generations of increasingly powerful mobile devices while hosting one of the largest IP design centers in the world,” said Qualcomm about the country on its website.