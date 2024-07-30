GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Qualcomm India Event LIVE updates | Two major announcements are expected today

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon For India event is scheduled to take place on July 30 in Delhi

Updated - July 30, 2024 11:20 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 11:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon For India event is scheduled to take place on July 30 in Delhi, where the company has promised to make two major announcements on the day.

Also Read:Qualcomm and Microsoft unveil the Snapdragon Dev Kit for next-gen AI PCs

India is a key location for the electronics giant, where it also runs a Qualcomm Design in India Program (QDIP).

Also Read:Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre

“Our India offices specialize in wireless modem and multimedia software, DSP and embedded applications, and digital media networking solutions. Here, we are redefining the mobile experience and enabling new generations of increasingly powerful mobile devices while hosting one of the largest IP design centers in the world,” said Qualcomm about the country on its website.

  • July 30, 2024 11:18
    Indian market’s expectations

    The Indian market expects the San Diego-based chipmaker to unveil its Snapdragon X Elite-powered co-pilot PCs, which are to be launched in the country.

  • July 30, 2024 11:15
    Preparations are underway for the event
  • July 30, 2024 11:11
    Qualcomm’s India event: What to expect

    Qualcomm is set to host the ‘Snapdragon for India’ event in Delhi today. The chipmaker will be making two India-specific announcements. In a teaser on the social media platform X, the company hinted at features related AI, 5G, and Co-pilot PCs.

