May 06, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’, Raj Niwas sources said on May 6. In a letter to the Union Home secretary, the Lt. Governor’s secretariat said Mr. Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

Supreme Court to urgently hear Uttarakhand forest fire petitions on May 8

The Supreme Court on May 6 agreed to urgently hear petitions on Uttarakhand forest fires on May 8 even as petitioners said 90% of the blazes were “man-made”. A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai instructed the petitioners, including senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, to inform the amicus curiae, advocate K. Parameshwar. Uttarakhand government, represented by its Deputy Advocate General, said he would be present in person for the hearing and sought permission to file a status report by the next hearing.

Hemant Soren seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of his appeal against arrest before polling on May 13

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made an oral mentioning before the Supreme Court on Monday to urgently hear his appeal against his arrest on money laundering charges. Appearing before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said polling in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha election was due on May 13, and that he should be allowed to campaign for his party.

ED recovers ‘unaccounted’ cash from domestic help allegedly linked to Jharkhand Minister’s secretary

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 6 claimed to have recovered a huge amount of “unaccounted” cash during searches on the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of a Jharkhand Minister,” official sources said. Videos and photos shared by the sources showed officials of the Central probe agency taking out wads of currency notes from large bags in a room. Some Central force security personnel were also seen. The premises are alleged to be of the domestic help of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam’s personal secretary Sanjiv Lal.

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Congress’ Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Under fire over his “poll stunt” remark, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on May 5 said he was proud of the country’s soldiers but targeted the Centre over the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, saying the government could not ascertain who carried out the attack. In a video message on May 6, Mr. Channi said, “We are proud of our soldiers who protect our country.” “Again the elections have come and again our jawans have been attacked,” said Mr. Channi as he was referring to the terror attack in Poonch.

Army releases sketches of Poonch attack suspects, announces reward

Sketches of two suspected terrorists, who are believed to be behind carrying out an attack on the Indian Air Force vehicles on May 4, were released by the Army on May 6, as the manhunt continues in the nearby forest area of Poonch. The Army has also announced a reward money of ₹20 lakhs for those who would provide any inputs. “Anyone who will give any fruitful and reliable information about the whereabouts of these terrorists, leading to their arrest will be rewarded and their identity will be kept a secret,” an Army official said, in a statement.

Reports of NEET-UG question paper leak baseless: NTA

The reports claiming question paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG are “completely baseless and without any ground”, the National Testing Agency clarified on May 6. Stressing that every question paper has been “accounted for”, the NTA said that purported images of the question paper circulating on social media have no relation with the actual paper. Slamming the BJP over the issue of examination paper leaks, the Congress said this trend has been going on for the last 10 years and that is why unemployment and corruption in jobs are the biggest issues of this election.

‘Pakistan is not wearing bangles and has atom bombs’: Farooq Abdullah on Rajnath Singh’s remark on PoK

Responding to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remark, “PoK will be merged with India,” Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on May 5 that Pakistan is not wearing bangles and also has atom bombs that will fall on India. “If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they [Pakistan] are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us [India],” he said.

Nadda, Amit Malviya and Vijayendra booked in Bengaluru over social media post

A FIR has been registered against BJP president J. P. Nadda, the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya, and Karnataka unit chief B. Y. Vijayendra in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes community not to vote for a particular candidate, police said on May 6. The action was taken following a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of model code of conduct, they said.

BJD, Congress leaders’ loot to be blamed for Odisha’s ‘rich State poor people’ syndrome: PM Modi

Blaming the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for prevailing poverty despite abundant mineral resources in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6 said the BJP will surely come to power in the State by next month as people would not spare the current regime for its ‘sin’. Launching a no-hold-barred attack on the State government at a public meeting held in Berhampur, Mr. Modi asserted, “for the first time, double engine government is going to be in Odisha– one at Centre and another in the State. Mark my words, the coming June 4 will be expiry date for BJD government. On June 6, BJP will decide its new chief minister. Oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government will take place on June 10.”

Congress will increase MGNREGA wages to ₹400, Rahul Gandhi says in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh on May 5 that his party, if elected to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, will increase the wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to ₹400 per day. “The press says that MGNREGA ruins the people’s habits. You do the labour and get paid for it but the media says your habits are getting ruined. But when the loans of billionaires get waved, they call that development. We have made up our mind that today you get ₹250 under MGNREGA but after the elections you will get ₹400,” Mr. Gandhi said, addressing an election rally in Alirajpur under the Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns over ‘injustice’ in party, invokes Lord Ram

AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera on May 5 resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office. Ms. Khera also claimed she didn’t get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party. Stating that those who support religion have always faced opposition, Ms. Khera cited examples of mythological demons Hiranyakashyap, Ravan and Kansa to claim that some people oppose those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way.

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | JD(S) leaders meet Hassan SP with request to stop circulation of obscene videos to uphold dignity of women

Leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) in Hassan met Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha with an appeal to take measures to stop the circulation of obscene videos in the district. District JD(S) president K.S. Lingesh, Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and others met the officer. Later, speaking to mediapersons on May 6, Mr. Balakrishna said the party had requested the SP to entrust some policemen to keep a tab on the developments.

Illegal sand mining case | SC seeks report as T.N., ED quarrel over whether District Collectors gave agency requisite documents

The Supreme Court on May 6 sought a report from the ED even as the State of Tamil Nadu maintained that District Collectors have appeared before the Central agency and supplied it with records about illegal sand mining sought from them by the anti-money laundering body in its summons. Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Amit Anand Tiwari, for Tamil Nadu, complained that the senior officials were made to remain at the ED office from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Gujarat High Court acquits ex-BJP MP, 6 others in RTI activist Amit Jethwa murder case High Court

The Gujarat High Court on May 6 allowed the appeals of former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others against their conviction by a CBI court in the case of RTI activist Amit Jethwa’s murder in 2010. Observing that the trial court conducted proceedings with a “predetermined notion of conviction,” a division bench of Justices AS Supehia and Vimal K Vyas quashed the CBI Court’s order sentencing Solanki and the six others to life imprisonment.

Israel begins evacuating part of Rafah ahead of threatened assault

Israel called on civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah on May 6 in what appeared to be preparation for a long-threatened assault on Hamas holdouts in the southern Gaza Strip city where more than a million war-displaced Palestinians have been sheltering. Instructed by Arabic text messages, telephone calls, and flyers to move to what the Israeli military called an “expanded humanitarian zone” 20 km away, some Palestinian families lumbered out under chilly spring rain, witnesses said.

Russia to practice tactical nuclear weapon scenario to deter West

Russia on May 6 said it would hold a military exercise that will include practice for the use of tactical nuclear weapons after what the defence ministry said were provocative threats from Western officials. The Defence Ministry said the exercise was ordered by President Vladimir Putin and would test the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to perform combat missions.

EU ready for ‘tough decisions to protect economy’, von der Leyen tells China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on May 6 that the EU would not shy away from taking tough measures to protect its economy and security, amid tense trade relations with China. “China that plays fair is good for all of us,” she said following trilateral talks in Paris with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron. “Europe will not waver from making tough decisions needed to protect its economy and its security,” she said. “We will defend our companies, we will defend our economies.”

There’s terror threat to T20 World Cup, reveals Trinidad PM

The T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the U.S. and West Indies, has received a terror threat, Trinidad’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has revealed but asserted that “extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness” will be put in to neutralise the danger. The tournament— featuring 20 teams, including India— is due to start on June 1. As of now, the threat, according to media reports, is specific to the West Indies, which aside from some preliminary matches, will be hosting the entire Super 8 stage along with the semifinals and the final on June 29.