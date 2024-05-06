GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nadda, Amit Malviya and Vijayendra booked in Bengaluru over social media post

FIR filed against BJP leaders for social media post intimidating SC/ST community, violating model code of conduct

May 06, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
File photo of BJP National President J P Nadda.

File photo of BJP National President J P Nadda. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president J P Nadda, the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya, and Karnataka unit chief B Y Vijayendra in connection with a social media post allegedly intimidating members of Scheduled Caste(SC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST) community not to vote for a particular candidate, police said on May 6.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and police on May 5 alleging violation of model code of conduct, they said.

They were booked under the sections of the Representation of People Act and section 505 (2) [Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes] of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

In the complaint, the KPCC cited a video uploaded on the social media platform 'X' by the official account of Karnataka State BJP which, it alleged, is operated by Mr. Malviya, on instructions of Mr. Nadda, Mr. Vijayendra and Social Media incharge - Karnataka BJP, on May 4.

"The said video posted on social media featured animated characters of [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi and [Chief Minister] Siddaramaiah. In the clip, the SC, ST and OBC community are portrayed as "eggs" in a nest and it also suggested Rahul Gandhi planting a big egg labelled as Muslim community. It is projected as though funds are being fed to the chick depicting the Muslim community, which then kicks out SC, ST and OBC communities," it alleged.

"The act of the accused person (s) is to wantonly provocate rioting and promote enmity between different religions and is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony apart from intimidating members of the SC/ST community not to vote for a particular candidate and causing enmity against members of SC/ST community," according to the complaint.

