GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal

Raj Niwas sources said that Kejriwal allegedly received political funding from banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’. AAP alleged that the NIA probe is another conspiracy at the BJP behest

May 06, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Lt Governor has recommended an NIA probe against the CM for allegedly receiving political funding from banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice.’

File photo of Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Lt Governor has recommended an NIA probe against the CM for allegedly receiving political funding from banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice.’ | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said on May 6.

In a letter to the Union Home secretary, the Lt. Governor's secretariat said Mr. Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

Watch | Election season | Kejriwal arrest mainstreams AAP

“The electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination,” Mr. Saxena has said. The complaint is made against a chief minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, the letter stated.

The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering granting Kejrwal interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief is in Tihar jail.

Another conspiracy at BJP’s behest: AAP

Lt Governor V K Saxena’s recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi Chief Minister at the behest of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged.

Arvind Kejriwal moves SC | CJI agrees to consider Kejriwal’s plea for urgent listing, his lawyers hope for Monday hearing

The Lt. Governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’, Raj Niwas sources said.

“This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls,” said AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.