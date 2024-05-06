Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal

May 06, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said on May 6.

In a letter to the Union Home secretary, the Lt. Governor's secretariat said Mr. Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

“The electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination,” Mr. Saxena has said. The complaint is made against a chief minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, the letter stated.

The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering granting Kejrwal interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief is in Tihar jail.

Another conspiracy at BJP’s behest: AAP

Lt Governor V K Saxena’s recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi Chief Minister at the behest of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged.

The Lt. Governor has recommended the probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’, Raj Niwas sources said.

“This is yet another conspiracy against Kejriwal at the behest of BJP. They are losing on all seven seats in Delhi and are rattled by the fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls,” said AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.