Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP, RSS want to change Constitution, this election is aimed at saving it: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh, the Wayanad MP also said the Congress government will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people

May 06, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Alirajpur (M.P.)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displays a copy of the Constitution of India during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displays a copy of the Constitution of India during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is aimed at saving the country's Constitution, which he claimed the BJP and RSS want to change.

Addressing a public meeting at Jobat town in Alirajpur district under the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Gandhi also said the Congress government will ensure the 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed in the interest of the people.

Rahul Gandhi’s political chess, juggling between Wayanad and Rae Bareli, leaves Congress in a quandary in Kerala

The former Congress president again batted for a caste census, claiming it will reveal everything about the status of people and change the direction of politics in the country.

"This election is being held to save the country's Constitution. The BJP, RSS want to change it, but the Congress and the (Opposition) INDIA alliance are trying to save it," Mr. Gandhi said.

He said the BJP gave the slogan of "400 paar" (aiming to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats) with an intention to change the Constitution.

"Leave alone 400 seats, the BJP will not get more than 150 seats this time," the Wayanad MP claimed.

In apparent rethink, PM Modi plays down ‘400-plus’ slogan

Mr. Gandhi also said the Congress government will launch the 'Pehli Naukri Pakki' scheme to ensure the youth get one-year apprenticeship in companies and a job after that.

During the training period, the youth will get an allowance of ₹8,500 per month which amounts to ₹1 lakh in a year, he said.

Mr. Gandhi also said that once his party comes to power, it will start transferring ₹8,500 per month into the accounts of women to make them "lakhpati".

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria against BJP's Anita Nagar Chauhan from the tribal-dominated Ratlam-Jhabua seat where polling will be held on May 13.

