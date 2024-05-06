Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns over 'injustice' in party, invokes Lord Ram

May 06, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Raipur

AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera on May 5 resigned from the party claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

Ms. Khera also claimed she didn't get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party.

Stating that those who support religion have always faced opposition, Ms. Khera cited examples of mythological demons Hiranyakashyap, Ravan and Kansa to claim that some people oppose those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way.

आज अत्यंत पीड़ा के साथ पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता त्याग रही हूँ व अपने पद से इस्तीफ़ा दे रही हूँ।



हाँ मैं लड़की हूँ और लड़ सकती हूँ, और वही अब मैं कर रहीं हूँ।



अपने व देशवासियों के न्याय के लिए मैं निरंतर लड़ती रहूँगी। pic.twitter.com/6hjgSDcXV0 — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) May 5, 2024

The AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh posted her resignation letter, addressed to Congress president Mallikarjuj Kharge, on her 'X' handle.

Notably, an argument took place between Ms. Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla on April 30 in the party office in Raipur over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day, party sources had said.

A video purportedly of Ms. Khera had gone viral in which she claimed that she was insulted.

In her resignation letter, she stated it is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion face opposition.

"Examples of this range from Hiranyakashyap to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way," she added.

"For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance. While every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people have been opposing it. The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, while working with full honesty right from NSUI to AICC's media department," she stated.

According to Ms. Khera, she faced intense criticism because she could not stop herself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"The criticism of this noble work reached such a level that justice was denied to me in the incident that happened with me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office", she added.

Ms. Khera stated she was resigning from the primary membership of the party and her post.

“I have always fought for the justice of others, but when it came to my own justice, I found myself defeated in the party. Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt.

"I am hurt by the fact that I did not get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party,” she said.

Yes, I am a girl and can fight, and I am doing it now. I will continue to fight for justice for myself and my countrymen, Ms. Khera added.

After the purported argument on April 30, Ms. Khera had claimed that "a daughter is not safe in Mata Kaushalya's paternal home".

"People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will reveal," she had tweeted.

Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

Soon after Ms. Khera's post, a video went viral on social media on May 1 in which she purportedly said she was resigning due to an "insult".

"What has happened to me today has not happened in 40 years. I have been insulted. A video of him shouting at me was also shot. I was asked to get out. When I talk to him, he yells at me. I told you earlier also. I am also resigning from the party," Ms. Khera had purportedly said.

Latching on to the video clip, the ruling BJP had accused the Opposition party of disrespecting women leaders.

On May 3, Ms. Khera and Mr. Shukla held separate meetings with the party's state unit chief Deepak Baij, who said a report would be sent to the Central leadership.

Ms. Khera's resignation could potentially embarrass Congress which had given a slogan of "Ladki Hoon, Ladh Sakti Hoon (I am a girl and I can fight) while accusing other parties of ignoring women.

Ms. Khera was sent from Delhi as the Communication and Media Coordinator for Chhattisgarh for the ongoing Lok Saha elections by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).