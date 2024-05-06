GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | JD(S) leaders meet Hassan SP with request to stop circulation of obscene videos to uphold dignity of women

Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna said the JD(S) had requested the SP to entrust some policemen to keep a tab on the developments in the case

May 06, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leaders met Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha on May 6, 2024.

JD(S) leaders met Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha on May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) in Hassan met Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha with an appeal to take measures to stop the circulation of obscene videos in the district. District JD(S) president K.S. Lingesh, Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and others met the officer.

Later, speaking to mediapersons on May 6, Mr. Balakrishna said the party had requested the SP to entrust some policemen to keep a tab on the developments.

“Some people are engaged in spreading rumours, targeting some individuals. The police should avoid any incident that demeans the dignity of women. Our request is in the interest of society and the people of the district,” he said.

The JD(S), an ally of the BJP in Karnataka, has been in the news following allegations of sexual harassment against the father-son duo of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | The complete coverage

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.