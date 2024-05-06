May 06, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) in Hassan met Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha with an appeal to take measures to stop the circulation of obscene videos in the district. District JD(S) president K.S. Lingesh, Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and others met the officer.

Later, speaking to mediapersons on May 6, Mr. Balakrishna said the party had requested the SP to entrust some policemen to keep a tab on the developments.

“Some people are engaged in spreading rumours, targeting some individuals. The police should avoid any incident that demeans the dignity of women. Our request is in the interest of society and the people of the district,” he said.

The JD(S), an ally of the BJP in Karnataka, has been in the news following allegations of sexual harassment against the father-son duo of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna.